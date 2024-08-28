A report by the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ajman revealed that the number of Emirati women entrepreneurs in the emirate reached 2,949 in the first half of 2024. Emirati businesswomen now make up 35.5 percent of the total businesswomen in Ajman, highlighting their strong presence in the local business sector.

The DED's report, released in celebration of Emirati Women's Day on 28th August, indicated that the growth rate of new licences issued to Emirati women entrepreneurs increased by 23 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. A total of 258 Reyada licences were issued to women entrepreneurs, representing 57 percent of all Reyada licences, while 391 licences were issued to women in the Enhancement Programme, making up 29 percent of the total Enhancement licences in Ajman.

The DED emphasised that these results reflect its commitment to empowering Emirati women by providing them with the necessary support to achieve success and sustainability across various economic fields. The department noted that Emirati women have become key partners in driving economic development in Ajman.