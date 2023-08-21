The 18th session of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee opened its work on Sunday in Riyadh.

The session witnessed the presence of the Undersecretary of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services Saif bin Saad Al-Faqar and the Secretary-General of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Dana Al-Zoubi.

Al-Faqar confirmed that the joint sessions come within the directives of the wise Saudi leadership. These meetings are held in reference to what was included in Article 3 of the economic agreement between Saudi Arabia and Jordan signed in 1962, which resulted in the formation of the Joint Committee.

He also referred to the aspirations of the two countries to enhance cooperation in various fields, and to work together as one team to translate and achieve those aspirations.

For her part, Al-Zoubi affirmed the strength of the Saudi-Jordanian relationship in various fields. "We are witnessing here in Riyadh the completion of the committee's works at the Amman session of 2022, to find practical solutions and harness the obstacles in a way that serves the common interests, and enhance the movement of the trade and economic exchange between the two countries," she said.

The work of the committee witnessed the completion of the texts of agreements, memorandums of understanding, protocols, and executive programs, as well as the development of the best methods that would support the process of cooperation between the two countries and overcome any obstacles and difficulties that might arise.

Additionally, the meeting identified opportunities to create fields of cooperation between the two kingdoms, which will reflect positively on developing bilateral cooperation and enhancing joint work.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).