Cairo - The Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation has secured around $10.27 billion of development financing for various economic sectors in the country during 2021.

In line with Egypt's Vision 2030, the Ministry allocated $8.71 billion of the development financing for the public sector and $1.57 billion for the private sector, as shown by the Ministry's annual report 2021 entitled "Engaging for Impact Towards our Common Future".

The annual report highlights progress implemented across Egypt's sectors, including green transformation, private sector engagement, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The financing was secured through multilateral and bilateral development partners, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the African Development Bank.

In 2021, $2.37 billion was dedicated to ensuring social sustainability through several projects, including health, education, and agriculture.

Meanwhile, $1.4 billion and $230 million were allocated for the renewable energy and environment sectors, respectively