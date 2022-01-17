DUBAI: The Coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen said Monday that it destroyed three drones launched in the direction of southern Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Ekhbariya TV.

“We have observed and are following a hostile escalation by the Houthis using drones,” the coalition said.

The bloc said some of the bomb-laden drones were launched from Sanaa International Airport.

The US embassy in Yemen denounced the Houthi militia’s military escalation, labeling it as a destabilizing act.



In an earlier incident claimed by the Houthis, three people were killed in an explosion and subsequent fire involving three petroleum tankers at an ADNOC storage plant in Abu Dhabi.