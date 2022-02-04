The US State Department has approved potential weapons sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with a combined value of more than $88 million, according to statements from the Pentagon.

The US also approved a sales request from Jordan for F-16 aircraft and other related military equipment for approximately $4.21 billion

The approvals were announced by the Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency. The agency also notified Congress of the potential transaction.

The deals include equipment worth $65 million to UAE, which is looking to strengthen its defence against hostile threats.

Last Wednesday, the UAE intercepted three hostile drones over its airspace. It previously thwarted a series of ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia last month.

Military sales requests

The UAE has requested to buy spares/ repair parts for its defence systems, including the so-called Homing All The Way Killer (HAWK), Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD).

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner,” the Pentagon statement said.

“The UAE is a vital US partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. The UAE intends to utilise this follow-on support to maintain its air defence weapon systems.”

The other potential sale is Saudi Arabia’s request to acquire equipment for an estimated cost of $23.7 million.

The deal will provide the kingdom’s armed forces with the equipment, training and follow-on support to ensure Saudi Arabia and the region are protected against “destabilising effects of terrorism” and other threats.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022