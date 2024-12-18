With unrestrained enthusiasm, Garwe boldly declared that Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, deserved to remain in power up to 2030.

His reasoning?

A laughable list of so-called “achievements by Mnangagwa and the Second Republic” in the province.

Among these were the construction of Kunzvi Dam, some road upgrades, and the provision of food aid.

The sheer absurdity of such a proposition cannot be overstated.

Can a country that wants to be taken seriously on the global stage seriously consider amending its Constitution for such meager accomplishments?

Are these developments so extraordinary as to warrant a costly, divisive, and time-consuming constitutional amendment to allow Mnangagwa to cling to power beyond his two-term limit in 2028?

This relentless push by some sections of the ruling ZANU-PF party to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure is not only alarming but also reflective of a deeper malaise afflicting Zimbabwe.

What these proponents fail to acknowledge is that the so-called “achievements” they tout pale in comparison to the immense suffering endured by millions of Zimbabweans under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Under Mnangagwa’s rule, Zimbabwe’s economy has continued its downward spiral.

Once a thriving and diversified economy, the country now teeters on the brink of collapse.

Over 70% of Zimbabweans live below the poverty line, with millions trapped in near-destitution.

This is a country where ordinary citizens face daily power outages lasting up to 18 hours, a result of gross mismanagement and rampant looting of national resources.

Our once-envied education system, which produced some of the best professionals in the region, has been reduced to a shadow of its former self.

Public hospitals, once a source of pride, are now dilapidated death traps, with chronic shortages of basic medicines and equipment.

Health workers, among the lowest paid in the world, are fleeing the country for “greener pastures” in the UK, leaving millions without access to essential services.

Given such a damning record, one is left to wonder how any rational person can suggest that Mnangagwa deserves to remain in office beyond his current constitutional mandate.

What is even more perplexing is that proponents of this move cite projects such as the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the Beitbridge Border Post, and the Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion as justification.

While these are commendable initiatives, they are nowhere near sufficient to warrant an extension of Mnangagwa’s rule.

History offers numerous examples of leaders who achieved extraordinary success but stepped down at the end of their constitutional terms.

One such leader is Nelson Mandela.

Mandela sacrificed 27 years of his life behind bars for the cause of freedom and equality in South Africa.

As the first black president of a democratic South Africa, he ushered in a new era of hope and reconciliation.

Under his leadership, the country established a progressive Constitution, initiated major reforms, and promoted economic policies aimed at reducing inequality.

Yet, despite his immense popularity and the genuine love and respect he commanded, Mandela chose to step down after just one term in office, although he was eligible for another.

He understood that leadership was not about clinging to power but about serving the people and ensuring a smooth transition to the next generation of leaders.

Another example is Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female head of state in Africa.

As president of Liberia, she led the country through a difficult post-war recovery period, achieving significant progress in rebuilding infrastructure, fostering economic growth, and strengthening democratic institutions.

Despite her achievements and global recognition, she respected the constitutional term limit and handed over power peacefully.

In the United States, George Washington, one of the founding fathers, voluntarily stepped down after two terms, setting a precedent for democratic governance that has endured for centuries.

Washington’s decision was not driven by a lack of capability or popularity but by his belief in the principles of democracy and the dangers of perpetuating power in a single individual.

What, then, is so special about President Mnangagwa?

Why should a leader who has failed to achieve even a fraction of what Mandela, Sirleaf, or Washington accomplished be deemed worthy of a constitutional amendment to extend his rule?

The fact that Mnangagwa’s proponents cite projects such as the expansion of an airport, the rehabilitation of colonial-era roads, or the construction of a dam as justification for his extended rule speaks volumes about the state of Zimbabwe.

These developments, while important, are hardly groundbreaking.

In functioning states like Rwanda or South Africa, such projects would be considered routine and unremarkable.

They would not excite national leaders to the extent of officiating over their commissioning, let alone inspire calls for constitutional amendments.

Zimbabwe’s descent into mediocrity is further evidenced by the fact that Mnangagwa is frequently seen “commissioning” boreholes, church buildings, or investments by private companies.

Such events betray a country with very little to celebrate, where even the most basic developments are treated as monumental achievements.

Beyond the absurdity of the arguments for Mnangagwa’s extended rule lies a more sinister reality.

Calls for Mnangagwa to stay in power reflect a disregard for the principles of democracy and constitutionalism.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution, like those of most democratic nations, imposes term limits to prevent the concentration of power in one individual and to ensure regular leadership renewal.

By pushing for Mnangagwa to remain in power, ZANU-PF risks plunging the country into further political instability and economic decline.

History is replete with examples of leaders who clung to power, leading their nations to ruin.

From Mobutu Sese Seko in Zaire (now the DRC) to Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, the pattern is the same: entrenched leadership breeds corruption, stifles innovation, and erodes public trust in governance.

Ultimately, only a failed state would consider amending its Constitution to allow a leader to rule indefinitely.

Such a move reflects a lack of vision and ambition, where mediocrity is celebrated, and accountability is abandoned.

Zimbabwe deserves better.

Its people deserve leaders who are committed to serving the nation, not their personal interests.

As we approach 2028, Zimbabweans must reject any attempts to extend Mnangagwa’s rule.

They must demand a leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people over the preservation of power.

Anything less would be a betrayal of the principles of democracy and the sacrifices made by countless Zimbabweans in the fight for independence and freedom.

