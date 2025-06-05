Situation Update

The Second Round Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment (CLAFA-2, 2025) reports a strong recovery in Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, with total cereal production reaching 2,928,206 MT, driven by improved weather conditions and expanded cultivation of maize (up 6.4%) and drought-resistant traditional grains (pearl millet up 29%). Despite a national cereal surplus ranging from 811,732MT to 1,225,732 MT, some districts will require food assistance highlighting persistent regional disparities (CLAFA-2, 2025). The rebound underscores the success of climate-adaptive policies, but targeted interventions remain critical to address food distribution gaps.

On the economic front, Zimbabwe’s annual inflation stood at 85.7% (April 2025), with a 0.6% monthly rise in local currency prices, while USD-denominated inflation remained low (0.2% monthly). The FAO Food Price Index rose 1% in April, influenced by higher cereal, dairy, and meat prices, though it remains 19.9% below its 2022 peak. Meanwhile, the Food Poverty Line (FPL) reached ZWG 862.06 per person, with the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) at ZWG 1,263.41, reflecting ongoing cost-of-living pressures despite agricultural recovery.

Highlights

In USD terms, the month on month inflation was 0.2% up from 0.1% while the annual inflation was 14.4% in April 2025. In local currency, the month on month inflation rate was 0.6% up from -0.1% in March 2025 (RBZ).

The seasonal rainfall performance has been characterised by mixed conditions but has concluded generally on a positive note with the country estimating surplus agricultural production (WFP Monitoring).

The CLAFA-2 report observed some improvements in crop, livestock and pasture conditions across the country due to significant rains received in both surplus and deficit– producing areas.

Maize meal was available in an average of 85% of the rural and urban markets. Other food commodities monitored were generally available in most markets (WFP Monitoring).

Price of food on the international market increased by 1% according to the FAO price index. The index stood at 128.3 points.

The USD and ZWG cost of the monitored food and non food essential needs basket remained the same in both urban and rural markets when compared to March 2025 (WFP Monitoring).

