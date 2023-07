LUSAKA - Zambia's GDP growth is expected to slow to 2.7% in 2023 from 4.7% in 2022, a budget plan released by the ministry of finance showed on Sunday.

In its medium-term budget plan the ministry said mining and the electricity sector were likely to be the biggest drags on growth this year.

