The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has refuted a viral video showing a customer claiming to have bought fuel, allegedly from an NNPC Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State.

In a statement provided to the Nigerian Tribune, NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO), Olufemi Soneye, clarified that the dark fuel shown could not have been purchased from any NNPC Retail outlet, as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans.

“The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has been drawn to a video clip showing someone pouring a dark liquid, which he claims to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), allegedly bought from an NNPC Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover. NNPC Ltd wishes to state as follows:

“We have conducted spot checks at all our outlets and found this claim to be false. The product was not, and could not have been, purchased from any NNPC Retail outlet, as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans, as displayed in the video.

“NNPC Retail Ltd does not deal in adulterated products and adheres to rigorous standards and quality control measures at every stage of its operations to ensure only high-quality, safe, and reliable petroleum products are available at its stations nationwide.

“We urge the public to disregard the spurious claims made in the video and to be wary of selfish and unpatriotic individuals promoting such narratives, as they do not have the country’s best interests at heart.

“We take pride in maintaining accurate pump integrity through regular inspection and calibration to ensure consistency across our stations nationwide,” the statement concluded.

