The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed the exemption of microfinance and primary mortgage banks that provide banking services to the economically active poor from paying the processing fees for withdrawals above the cash withdrawal limits for direct cash withdrawals from their correspondent banks.

The apex bank clarified that the directive is to enable them continue to play their expected roles in the economy and provide specialised retail banking services to their customers.

In a circular number: PSM/DIR/PUB/CIR/001/049 dated July 31, 2023, and signed by Musa 1. Jimoh, Director, Payments System Management Department of the CBN, and addressed to banks and other financial institutions, urged the affected financial services providers to fully comply with the earlier directive on cash withdrawal limits in serving their customers.

The CBN stated in the circular,”Please, note that the microfinance and primary mortgage banks are required to fully comply with the cash withdrawal limits in serving their customers as per the circular with reference number BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/015/073 dated December 21, 2022″.

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Police nab suspected armed robber, recover pistol, drugs, bulletproof vest in Bayelsa.

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Police nab suspected armed robber, recover pistol, drugs, bulletproof vest in Bayelsa.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Police nab suspected armed robber, recover pistol, drugs, bulletproof vest in Bayelsa ; Police nab suspected armed robber, recover pistol, drugs, bulletproof vest in Bayelsa.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

