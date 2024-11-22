Cape Town is still seeing the highest prices paid for super luxury homes with Camps Bay, Clifton and Constantia leading among the most popular for homes sold priced over R20m this year.

This is according to the Seeff Property Group which has sold 20 properties over the exclusive R20m price mark in Cape Town this year. Notably, wealthy Gauteng/Joburg buyers have bought more homes priced over R20m in Cape Town this year compared to the wealthy suburbs of Johannesburg/Sandton.

Three of these were over R50m, and among the 10 highest prices paid, says Ross Levin, licensee for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard, Waterfront and City Bowl.

Almost 120 properties have sold over the R20m price mark in Cape Town to the total value of over R3.6bn according to data from Propstats. At least 10 were over R50m each, mostly in Clifton, Camps Bay, Bantry Bay, The Waterfront, and Constantia Upper.

Levin says the Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl has enjoyed a strong year, with activity across all price bands, and a significant number of sales over R20m. Camps Bay already stands on over R1bn in sales with three houses sold over R50m. In Clifton, Gauteng buyers have paid up to R66m for a luxury home.

Even the City Bowl suburbs of Higgovale, Oranjezicht and Tamboerskloof have seen sales over R20m, mostly to local buyers with one Gauteng buyer paying R30m for a house in Higgovale, and a UK buyer paying R43m for a house in Oranjezicht.

Based on this year’s sales data, Cape Town’s top 10 suburbs all boast an average house price of over R10m with four suburbs, being Clifton (R43m), Llandudno (R27m), Camps Bay (R21m), Higgovale (R20m), topping the R20m average price mark.

Top 10 Cape Town Suburbs by Highest Ave Price (2024):

Clifton (ave price R43m) - 11 sales from R20m to R66m (Gauteng buyer)

Llandudno (ave price R27m) - 5 sales from R20m to R45m (Dutch buyer)

Camps Bay (ave price R21m) - 16 sales from R20m to R68.25m (Dutch buyer)

Higgovale (ave price R20m) - 7 sales from R20m to R32.5m (Cape buyer)

