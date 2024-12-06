South African Airways (SAA) pilots, represented by the South African Airways Pilots Association (SAAPA), have announced plans to strike starting Friday, 5 December 2024, following a breakdown in salary negotiations. The planned industrial action, if it goes ahead, could impact the airline’s operations during the busy holiday season.

Salary dispute at the center

SAAPA is demanding a 15.7% salary increase, reduced from its initial request of 30%, along with additional benefits. In contrast, SAA has offered an 8.46% increase, which is in line with what other employees have received and is backdated to April 2024.

SAA says it is unable to meet the pilots’ revised demands, citing its current financial position. The airline recently reported its first profit in over a decade and has been working to stabilize its operations since exiting business rescue.

Impact on operations

SAA has expressed concern over the potential strike but says it has contingency plans to manage disruptions and minimise the impact on passengers.

In a statement, SAA emphasised that its financial recovery remains fragile and that it is operating without government or shareholder bailouts. The airline has highlighted that the 8.46% increase it offered is above South Africa’s average wage growth for the year.

Ongoing negotiations

Discussions between the two parties are continuing, but neither side has indicated a resolution is imminent.

The strike threat comes at a time when SAA is celebrating five years since entering business rescue. While the airline has made significant progress, this latest dispute underscores the challenges it faces in balancing financial recovery with employee expectations.

Passengers booked with SAA are advised to monitor updates closely as the situation develops.

