Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has signed an agreement with Grindrod Eyamakhosi Joint Venture to develop and operate a container handling facility at the Port of Richards Bay’s Bayvue precinct.

This investment, worth R285m, is set to increase the port’s container handling capacity from 50,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 200,000 TEUs per annum.

Designed to drive economic development in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, this strategic initiative will realise the expansion of the port’s cargo profile.

As South Africa’s premier bulk port, Richards Bay has capacity to handle significant volumes of coal, dry, break and liquid bulk commodities and accommodates containers.

The container facility’s location is close to the hinterland market and aligns with Transnet’s commitment to lower logistics costs whilst reducing transportation lead times for the benefit of both local and regional economies.

“The establishment of this facility is now critical as Transnet implements its strategic framework ‘Reinvent for Growth’ to restore operational excellence, enhance the competitiveness of the national freights logistics network and unlock long-term value for industry stakeholders. This project represents a blueprint where commercial growth, community benefit, and inclusive development co-exist. The partnership between the two entities reflects Transnet’s ongoing commitment to enable and unlock capacity through well-regulated private sector partnerships” said Transnet board chairperson, Andile Sangqu during the signing ceremony in Richards Bay.

The signed agreement follows the successful completion of Section 56 of the National Ports Act No. 12 of 2005 process, through which TNPA awarded Grindrod Eyamakhosi a preferred bidder status in June 2024 for a 25-year concession period.

Once operational, the facility will incorporate the latest technology and feature specialised infrastructure equipment designed for efficient cargo handling to ensure quick turnaround of vessels.

Following the commercial operationalisation of the container facility in 2028, the project is expected to create approximately 122 permanent jobs for the benefit of the Richards Bay local community.

"Our investment in this project supports Grindrod's purpose of enhancing Africa's trade and impacting local communities. Partnering with Eyamakhosi provides valuable local insights and authenticity to our empowerment efforts. We aim to create a smart logistics hub for efficient movement of goods across rail, road, and sea, fostering regional economic integration and reducing logistics costs," said Xolani Mbambo, chief executive officer of Grindrod.

The development of this container handling facility is part of TNPA’s master plan for KwaZulu-Natal ports, which reconfigures the Port of Richards Bay to enhance its capacity for handling containers and liquid bulk commodities.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).