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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded foreign direct investment inflows of 41.3 billion rand ($2.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with outflows of 21.0 billion rand in the third quarter, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the inflows were mainly due to non-resident investments in the media and entertainment, industrial equipment and services, and logistics sectors.
Portfolio investment inflows fell to 2.8 billion rand in October-December from inflows of 40.7 billion rand in July-September.
($1 = 17.1152 rand)