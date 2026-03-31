JOHANNESBURG - South Africa ​recorded foreign ⁠direct investment inflows ‌of 41.3 billion rand ($2.4 billion) ​in the fourth quarter ​of 2025, compared ​with outflows of 21.0 billion rand ⁠in the third quarter, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The ​South ‌African Reserve ⁠Bank ⁠said in its Quarterly Bulletin ​that the ‌inflows were ⁠mainly due to non-resident investments in the media and entertainment, industrial equipment and services, and logistics sectors.

Portfolio investment inflows ‌fell to 2.8 billion rand ⁠in October-December from ​inflows of 40.7 billion rand in July-September.

($1 = ​17.1152 ‌rand)