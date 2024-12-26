To help ease the financial burden on families as the new school year approaches, PEP has partnered with FNB to offer school shoes for a mere 99 cents. This incredible initiative, launching on 26 December allows FNB cardholders to purchase a pair of PEP's Student Prince Synthetic school shoes for less than R1, a massive saving of R129.

To take advantage of this offer, customers simply need to spend R300 or more at PEP, pay with their FNB card, and scan their PEP+ more rewards card.

This remarkable deal is limited to the first 155,000 qualifying customers, with one deal per customer while stocks last.

"This is more than just a discount; it's our way of further supporting the resilience and resourcefulness of our customers," says Angela Beukes, head of marketing at PEP.

"Thanks to FNB, we're making it possible for more families to provide quality school essentials for their children, ensuring that they step into 2025 with confidence."

Affordability commitment

“We are excited to collaborate with PEP... to offer this valuable back-to-school benefit to our customers,” said Pieter Woodhatch, FNB eBucks Rewards CEO, echoing this sentiment.

“Through this 99c school shoes voucher, we aim to help supplement the cost of school shoes that will then ease the overall cost of uniform spend for families and ensure that every child starts their school year with the essentials they need to succeed."

