South Africa hopes that "constructive engagement and negotiation" can bring about an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg on Friday.

Ramaphosa added that African leaders looked forward to discussing further with Russian President Vladimir Putin proposals they had made to bring about an end to the conflict.

