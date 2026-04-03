While rising fuel prices often drive interest in electric vehicles, Volvo Car South Africa says South Africans are increasingly considering EVs for reasons beyond the cost of petrol.

Beyond the petrol pump: a shift in consumer thinking

Recent internal data from Volvo shows a significant increase in interest in its electric vehicle range over the past month. While fuel costs remain a visible catalyst, the long-term ownership benefits of EVs are increasingly driving more informed decision-making among consumers.

“Fuel price increases may start the conversation, but they are not the full story,” says Grant Locke, managing director of Volvo Car South Africa.

“When you look at the total cost of ownership, the flexibility, and the advancements in battery technology, electric vehicles begin to make a compelling case on their own.”

One of the most overlooked advantages is servicing. Electric vehicles typically have fewer moving parts than internal combustion engine vehicles, which can result in lower maintenance requirements.

In some cases, servicing intervals extend to every two years, with costs often lower than those of traditional vehicles.

Battery durability has also evolved significantly. Most manufacturers now offer battery warranties of up to eight years or 160,000 kilometres, providing added peace of mind for buyers.

With responsible charging habits such as maintaining charge levels between 20% and 80%, battery longevity can be further extended.

For those considering pre-owned electric vehicles, many manufacturers provide battery health certificates, offering transparency on remaining battery life.

Control, cost and everyday savings

Another key benefit is control. Unlike traditional vehicles that rely solely on fuel stations, EV owners can choose how and when they charge.

“The ability to charge at home fundamentally changes the economics of driving,” says Locke. “Whether it is overnight charging on lower tariffs or making use of solar power, drivers have far more control over their monthly mobility costs.”

While public fast charging remains an option, it is typically the most expensive method. Charging 50kWh using a DC fast charger can cost around R400 and deliver approximately 250 to 350 kilometres of range.

By comparison, charging the same amount at home during off-peak periods could cost closer to R175, depending on electricity tariffs.

Over time, these savings become even more meaningful. A typical commuter travelling 60kms per weekday and charging at home could spend less than R1,000 per month on energy.

Based on an average consumption of 16kWh per 100kms and an electricity rate of approximately R3.50 per kWh, monthly costs could be closer to R750.

Fuel increases ripple through the entire economy. South Africa transports more than 80% of its goods by road, meaning rising diesel prices quickly translate into higher food and retail costs.

This places additional pressure on household budgets, extending the impact of fuel price hikes far beyond the forecourt.

Changing the dynamics of cars

“As more South Africans begin to understand these dynamics, the shift to electric becomes less about reacting to fuel prices and more about making a smarter long-term mobility choice,” Locke adds.

While the upfront cost of electric vehicles has historically been a barrier, the long-term economics are shifting rapidly in their favour.

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