As part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity in the state and Sokoto South senatorial district in particular, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday flags off the distribution of 4,200 bags of fertilizers to farmers in the zone.

Tambuwal, the immediate past governor of the state launched the distribution of the fertilizers at the zonal headquarters in Bodinga Local Government Area, which was described as a major milestone in the senator’s efforts to support his constituents.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Constituency Affairs and Stakeholders Engagements, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga, Senator Tambuwal explained that the gesture aims to enhance farmers’ yields during the rainy season.

He revealed that the federal government had allocated two truckloads of fertilizers to his constituency, which he supplemented with an additional five truckloads to cover all seven local governments in the district.

Echoing transparency during the distributions, the lawmaker who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development said “We have devised a transparent and equitable formula to ensure that every local government receives its allocation without bias.

“Our goal is to support farmers in all seven councils, and we will achieve this through a fair and square distribution process.”

Senator Tambuwal urged beneficiaries to utilize the fertilizers effectively, emphasizing their potential to increase crop yields and improve livelihoods.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo , commended Senator Tambuwal for his tireless efforts to bring development to his constituency and the state.

The chairman who was represented by his deputy, Aliyu Muhammad, praised the senator’s contributions to the well-being of Nigerians, contrasting his achievements with the perceived inaction of the ruling party.

The fertilizer distribution program is seen as a testament to Senator Tambuwal’s commitment to empowering farmers and promoting agricultural growth in his constituency.

