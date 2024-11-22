In a bid to improve Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, PricePally, a leading online grocery platform, has successfully trained over 160 farmers in the South-West region of the country, emphasising that they more support to meet people’s demands and achieve a sustainable food supply.

The three-week programme, held in October 2024 across Epe, Ibadan, and Abeokuta, focused on enhancing produce quality and minimising post-harvest losses through Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).

The training, which addressed critical areas such as farm planning, water management, post-harvest handling, and sustainable farming techniques, equipped farmers with tools and knowledge to ensure that their produce meets market demands while reducing waste.

Farmers also received insights into leveraging data to predict consumer needs, enabling them to make informed decisions about planting, harvesting, and distribution.

Speaking on the impact of the training, Benjamin Ogunbola, GSMA Project Manager at PricePally, stressed the importance of empowering farmers to strengthen the food supply chain in Nigeria.

“Our farmers are at the core of our mission to make quality food accessible to everyone. By equipping them with the knowledge to grow, harvest, and distribute their produce effectively, we’re not only supporting their livelihoods but also improving food availability and affordability across communities. This training is a crucial step toward achieving a resilient and sustainable food supply chain,” Ogunbola stated.

He also added that the platform had organised a Liaison Officers’ Training programme to enhance collaboration between farmers and the company and expansion would be made to the northern region of the country, starting with Jos.

“Our efforts have culminated in successes such as selling over one ton of Grade-A tomatoes from a single farm within 48 hours, a testament to the efficiency of PricePally’s direct-to-consumer model.

The training, which is an extension of the GSMA-PricePally partnership, is going to expand to the northern region of Nigeria, starting with Jos. We want to further strengthen agricultural practices across the country.”

By connecting farmers directly with wholesalers, retailers, and individual consumers, the food tech company remains committed to making food more affordable and accessible in Nigeria.

