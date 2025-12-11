Nigeria’s petrol consumption declined to an average of 52.9 million litres per day in November, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)’s latest Fact Sheet has shown.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the figure reflects a notable shift in national fuel demand patterns.

The latest report by the NMDPRA noted that the November figure marked a decline from the 56.74 million litres per day recorded in October 2025.

Despite the drop in demand in November, there was an improved supply of the product.

Of the total petrol consumed in November, 19.5 million litres per day were supplied by local refineries, higher than the 17.08 million litres per day recorded in October.

A major driver of this increase was the Dangote Refinery, supplying an average of 23.52 million litres per day, up from 18.03 million litres daily in the previous month.

The Fact Sheet showed that imports accounted for 52.1 million litres per day of total consumption, an increase from 27.6 million litres per day in October.

The NMDPRA described Dangote’s current output as a significant milestone in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel.

In contrast, the NNPC-operated Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries recorded zero petrol output during the period. All three facilities remained in various states of rehabilitation or shutdown.

According to the regulator, the surge in imports was triggered by low supply recorded in September and October 2025, which was below the national demand threshold, and the need for boosting national stock level to meet the peak demand period of end-of-year festivities.

Others, it said, were due to: “Imports by the NNPC, the supplier of last resort, in November 2025, to build inventory and further guarantee supply during the peak demand period; 12 vessels programmed to discharge into October but spilled into November 2025.”

“Domestic supply volumes are based on disport/discharged figures + refinery truck-outs,” the fact sheet read.

NMDPRA described the current output as a significant milestone in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel.

The key highlights for November show that 71.5 million litres per day PMS supply, with improved national sufficiency at 16.65 days, while PMS consumption hits 52.9 million litres per day.

As regards diesel (AGO), 20.4 million litres per day were supplied in November, while 15.4 million litres per day were consumed in the month under review.

In the month of November, 4,958 metric tons per day of LPG (cooking gas) were supplied.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

