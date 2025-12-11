The Chairman of the Kogi State International Revenue Service (KGIRS), Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, said that the commencement of the Nigeria’s Tax Act, January next year, is in line with the Federal Government’s tax reform policy aimed at boosting tax administration.

He made this known during the Stakeholders’ Engagement towards full implementation of the law.

Speaking at the one day Sensitization Programme held at the Lugard House, Lokoja, he noted that the Stakeholders’ Engagement is targeted at ensuring better understanding of the Nigeria Tax Act ahead of its full implementation January next year”

He explained that the operation of multiple tax administration law was condensed into one now called “Nigeria Tax Act 2025” to enhance transparency and efficiency in the system.

He also explained that the new law was put in place to avoid the problem of double taxation and duplication in the system.

Alhaji Enehe therefore, urged taxable citizens and critical stakeholders in tax administration sector to embrace the new law in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reform policy which he said would go a long way in stabilising the nation’s dwindling economy.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Ododo on revenue generation, Dr. Nasir Rahman Ichanyi, in his speech, commended KGIRS for organising the Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum which has provided avenue for robust dialogue and collaboration for comprehensive understanding of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025.

He described the Stakeholders’ Engagement as timely and proactive measures put in place by KGIRS to achieve the desired success in the implementation of the new law.

Dr. Ichanyi promised that Kogi State Government would not relent in support of President Tinubu’s tax reform policy which he said would enhance the nation’s economy.

