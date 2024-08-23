A total of one thousand women petty traders in Anambra, has received a recapitalisation grant of fifty thousand naira each from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Economic Empowerment Programme.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the initiative being championed by the President’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is aimed at improving the living standard of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly, women including persons with disabilities.

While flagging off the distribution of the cash at the state governor’s lodge Amawbia on Thursday, Mrs Tinubu said that the RHI is all about making every woman in Nigeria self-reliant.

She noted that this is being done by providing the beneficiaries with the wherewithal and conducive environment to be economically productive and employers of labour.

According to the President’s wife, the empowerment programme of 1000 women petty traders that is taking place simultaneously across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory is part of our continued commitment to driving economic growth towards a better life for families.

” We are all aware of the challenges faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), especially the petty traders, who form the backbone of our local economies. These challenges, however, have not deterred the strength of our women. I salute you all and celebrate your courage and resilience that keep you going, to put food on the table for your families.

” Today, through the Renewed Hope Initiative Economic Empowerment Programme, we are providing 1,000 pre-selected women petty traders per state with a grant of N50,000 each to recapitalize and grow their businesses.

“A total of One Billion, Eight Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N1,850,0000,000.00) will be disbursed to 37,000 women petty traders across the nation. The grants provided today are to assist our women petty traders in overcoming some of their business challenges, expand their businesses, creating more jobs, and contributing more robustly to our economy.

“Economic empowerment remains a core objective of the Renewed Hope Initiative and we have consistently delivered on this promise for both women and youth across the six (6) geopolitical zones to support the economic reforms of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“We recognise that empowering women economically is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one. When women thrive, their families thrive, and by extension, our communities and nation prosper.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our RHI State Coordinators and First Ladies of States, and everyone involved in making this programme a reality, particularly, their efforts in identifying the traders, she appreciated.

The distribution flagged-off ceremony was performed by the Anambra Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo on behalf of the President’s wife at the governor’s lodge Amawbia on Thursday.

The beneficiaries in their unanimous appreciation assure Mrs Tinubu and Soludo’s wife of their continued support towards a better Nigeria.

It was also gathered that the event also features cooking and dancing competition organised by PZ Wilmar makers of Mamador Oil. Lead by Esther Bankole, Area Sales Manager, Onitsha, Anambra.

