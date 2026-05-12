“As a young institution, we require targeted support to build robust operational systems, deepen technical expertise, and safeguard our functional independence,” he stated.

He urged the IMF to assist the Office through specialised training programmes, technical assistance, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and staff secondment opportunities.

According to him, such support would improve the quality and speed of dispute resolution while also boosting taxpayer confidence and voluntary tax compliance.

The Tax Ombud further stated that the office would leverage lessons from the South African benchmarking visit to strengthen its operational framework and improve institutional effectiveness.

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