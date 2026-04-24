Providus Bank Plc has opened a new branch in Ado-Ekiti, furthering its expansion in key growth markets across Nigeria.

Since meeting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalisation requirements in January 2025, the bank has focused on broadening its reach to support local enterprises, enhance financial inclusion and provide banking services to individuals and businesses.

During the opening ceremony, Deoye Ojuroye, the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, emphasised that the expansion is part of a larger strategy to strengthen the bank’s presence nationwide over the next year.

“Our approach is intentional—we are growing in the right areas, supporting real economic activity, and building a bank that is both resilient and responsive to our customers’ needs,” he stated.

Ojuroye also reassured that Providus Bank remains on solid ground, backed by disciplined capital and risk management practices that support its growth trajectory.

“We are well-capitalised within our regulatory framework, which instills confidence in our ability to continue expanding responsibly while assisting businesses and communities,” he added.

The bank plans to open additional branches in strategic locations in the coming year, reinforcing its commitment to scalability, accessibility, and long-term value creation.

Providus Bank aims to position itself as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals, combining financial strength with a clear focus on sustainable growth.

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