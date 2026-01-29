The Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, revealed that the Corporation would be deploying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered trains on the Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe routes as gas infrastructure opens along the two key corridors.

He also said the Corporation is among the top 10 contributors to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the year 2025, as said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Opeifa listed vandalism, washouts and poor funding as the biggest challenges of the corporation in the outgoing year, insisting that though the Federal Government has been very magnanimous in giving the NRC more than it generates, more funding is needed to enable the corporation operate optimally.

Opeifa, who disclosed that both the narrow and standard gauge are working in Nigeria, also said plans are on to embark on aggressive recovery of locomotives, wagons and other rolling stocks in order to improve rail efficiency.

On the LNG-powered trains use, the NEMRC MD said the corporation has concluded its LNG concept phase and successfully demonstrated the technology for one month, marking a major step toward cleaner, more efficient rail operations.

“We have completed the LNG proof of concept and demonstrated it for one month. As soon as we get gas systems to the Lagos–Ibadan and Warri–Itakpe corridors, where gas is readily available, and resolve all regulatory issues, we will use gas to generate electricity to power the trains,” he said.

Opeifa noted that adopting LNG aligns with Nigeria’s gas expansion agenda and will significantly cut operating costs while improving energy security for the rail sector.

Beyond energy transition, the NRC boss outlined an ambitious expansion plan for the national rail network. He noted that the corporation would soon unveil its national rail roadmap to expand the national rail network from about 4,000 to 10,000 kilometres over the next five years.

According to him, Nigeria currently has about 4,000 kilometres of rail tracks, but the target is to reach 10,000 kilometres within the next five years and about 20,000 kilometres in the next 20 years.

“In the next five years, we hope to double the length of tracks to about 10,000 kilometres. By another 10 years after that, we want to move Nigeria to about 20,000 kilometres of rail lines,” he said.

Opeifa stressed that achieving these targets will require substantial private-sector participation, adding that government budgets alone cannot fund the scale of investment required for the rail sector.

“Our doors are open to the private sector for concessioning and other partnerships. The government is willing to provide sovereign guarantees for railway investments, as is done globally. The rail system is open because our budget alone cannot fund it,” he said.

He revealed that despite security concerns, the rail has continued to move, lauding the team of railway engineers and other artisans whose expertise has continued to sustain railway operations across the country.

He urged for community ownership of railway assets as the only deterrence to vandalization adding that while the corporation, assisted by the security operatives would continue to finetune the security architecture, there is need for community ownership, especially along the Warri-Itakpe axis, where he lamented that the corporation have had to replace every inch of the kilometer of train tracks due to the activities of vandals on the route.

Looking ahead, Opeifa said the NRC is introducing digital systems and planning major network expansions, including the completion of the Lagos–Kano line, the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri corridor, and the linking of Ajaokuta to Abuja to enable seamless travel from the Southern part of Nigeria to the North.

The NRC, he added, is collaborating with several state governments, including Lagos, Zamfara, Plateau, Niger and Ogun, to boost the use of rail assets, adding that the corporation would be willing to work with partners, including the state and the private sector.

Already, some private operators are taking advantage of new opportunities in the sector, he said.

“We now have private sector operators getting licences to run on our tracks. About 28 logistics companies, including the CCEC Nigeria Limited, are already licensed to move goods from Apapa Port either to Oyingbo, Papalanto, Kajola, Omi Adio and Moniya, and Osogbo.

“If you have the resources to bring in locomotives and rolling stock, we will give you access to our tracks at no extra charge because we know that once the tracks are in use, the economy benefits,” Opeifa said.

Opeifa, who described what he met a year ago as a railway that was under the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), added that with the cooperation of the workers, the railway has moved out of the ICU and is now ready to fly.

He added that the corporation has revived investors’ confidence and interest in the rail sector, noting that several licences have already been taken up in recent weeks, a development he described as a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s evolving rail future.

