The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and its partners have revved up crude oil and gas production to 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) and 7.4 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).

The company that announced this at a press briefing on Thursday said the feat was achieved in compliance with the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on the development, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mele Kyari, congratulated the Production War Room Team that anchored the production recovery process.

“The team has done a great job in driving this project of not just production recovery but also escalating production to expected levels that are in the short and long terms acceptable to our shareholders based on the mandates that we have from the President, the Honourable Minister, and the Board,” Kyari stated.

Giving details of the efforts of the Production War Room, the Chief War Room Coordinator and Senior Business Adviser to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Lawal Musa, said the feat was achieved through the collaborative efforts of Joint Venture and Production Sharing Contract partners, the Office of the National Security Adviser, as well as government and private security agencies.

He said the interventions that led to the recovery of production cut across every segment of the production chain, with security agencies closely monitoring the pipelines.

He stressed that when the Production War Room team was inaugurated on the 25th of June 2024, production was at 1.430 mbpd, but the team swung into action, culminating in it sustaining the production recovery to 1.7 mbpd in August and hitting the current 1.808 mbpd in November.

“We are confident that with this same momentum and with the active collaboration of all stakeholders, especially on the security front, we can see the possibility of getting to 2MBPD by the end of the year,” he stated.

Also speaking on the development, Chairman of the NNPC Ltd. Board of Directors, Chief Pius Akinyelure, who also congratulated the team, said he was happy to be part of the production recovery process, adding, “Today, I will leave this place with my heart full of joy.”.

He charged the company’s management to come up with a cash flow projection based on the new production figures to facilitate planning, stressing that he was looking forward to further production increases to 3 mbpd.

Tribune Online reports that Dr Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, through his security company Tantita Security Services Limited, which is the private security outfit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, has also played an active role in intercepting many vessels carrying stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta.

In collaboration with NNPC, Tantita Security Services working has discovered several illegal connections to the trans-Escravos, trans-Forcados, and other major trunk lines by oil bunkers in Delta and Bayelsa States. This proactive approach by Tantia has sped up monitoring and control of activities in the Niger Delta region and has also contributed in no small measure to the increase in Nigeria’s oil output since 2022.

Tompolo, while speaking during an award bestowed on him by the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), promised to ensure that the daily crude oil production output continued to increase and boost the nation’s revenue.

“The only place I have to call my country is Nigeria, so I will do everything within my powers to see that crude oil production increases.”

