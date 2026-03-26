The Nigerian naira slumped against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,386.7049 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Wednesday, 25th March, 2026.

According to the data shared on the CBN’s official platform, the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,386.7049 per dollar and closed at N1,391 per dollar.

Comparing Wednesday’s rate with that of Tuesday when the Nigerian currency traded at N1,382.6325, the Naira slumped by at least N4.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate appreciated by N5 for the selling rate but the buying rate remained the same with the previous trading rate.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, 25th March, 2026, was N1,415 and N1,420 per dollar for buying and selling rate respectively.

Market Summary

NFEM rate —N1,386.7049/$

Black market (Buying and selling rates) — N1,415— N1,420

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