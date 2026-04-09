The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,371.8224 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Wednesday, 8th April, 2026.

According to the data on the CBN’s official platform, the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,371.8224 per dollar and closed at N1,369 per dollar.

Comparing this rate with that of Tuesday, 7th April, 2026 when the naira traded at N1,386.6573, the Nigerian currency , for the first time in a while, shows an appreciation of at least N14.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate for the buying rate increased by N5 while the selling rate remained the same as that of the previous trading rate on Tuesday, 7th April, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, 8th April, 2026, was N1,405 and N1,410 per dollar for buying and selling rate, respectively.

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