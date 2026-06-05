JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Friday after ​the central ⁠bank reported a fall in the country's foreign ‌reserves last month, while traders awaited economic growth numbers for the ​first quarter of 2026.

At 0709 GMT the rand traded ​at 16.2950 ​against the dollar , little changed from its previous close.

South Africa's international liquidity fell ⁠to $73.47 billion at the end of May from $73.76 billion in April, central bank data showed on Friday.

Next week, domestically focused investors will look to the statistics agency's ​release of ‌gross domestic ⁠product figures on ⁠Tuesday for clues on the health of Africa's largest economy.

Other ​releases include current account, mining and ‌manufacturing data on Thursday.

The U.S. ⁠dollar last traded flat against a basket of currencies, while oil prices rose on Friday after Hezbollah rejected a new Lebanon ceasefire proposal and Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal suspended oil loadings following an explosion.

As a net fuel importer, South Africa is heavily exposed to the spike in global energy prices.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 ⁠index was little moved in early deals ​as traders assessed earnings from companies including retailers Mr Price and TFG.

South Africa's benchmark 2035 government ​bond was slightly ‌weaker, with the yield up 1 ⁠basis point to 8.56%.