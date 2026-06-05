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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Friday after the central bank reported a fall in the country's foreign reserves last month, while traders awaited economic growth numbers for the first quarter of 2026.
At 0709 GMT the rand traded at 16.2950 against the dollar , little changed from its previous close.
South Africa's international liquidity fell to $73.47 billion at the end of May from $73.76 billion in April, central bank data showed on Friday.
Next week, domestically focused investors will look to the statistics agency's release of gross domestic product figures on Tuesday for clues on the health of Africa's largest economy.
Other releases include current account, mining and manufacturing data on Thursday.
The U.S. dollar last traded flat against a basket of currencies, while oil prices rose on Friday after Hezbollah rejected a new Lebanon ceasefire proposal and Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal suspended oil loadings following an explosion.
As a net fuel importer, South Africa is heavily exposed to the spike in global energy prices.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was little moved in early deals as traders assessed earnings from companies including retailers Mr Price and TFG.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was slightly weaker, with the yield up 1 basis point to 8.56%.