The Nigerian naira again appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,357.2615 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window on Wednesday, 3rd June 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,357.2615 per dollar and closed at N1,360.0000 per dollar.

The currency traded at an NFEM rate of N1,361.0497 on the 2nd of June, 2026. Comparing this with Wednesday’s trading rate, the Naira appreciated by at least N3.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar buying rate increased by N1, and the selling rate increased by N3, compared to the previous trading rate on 2nd June, 2026.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026, was N1,388 for the buying rate and N1,398 per dollar for the selling rate.

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