The Nigerian naira slumped against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,380.7942 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Thursday, 2nd April, 2026.

ContentsAccording to the data on the CBN’s official platform, the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,380.7942 per dollar and closed at N1,382.7500 per dollar.

Comparing this rate with that of Wednesday, 1st March, 2026, when the Nigerian currency traded at N1,378.7011, the Nigerian currency slumped by at least N2.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate for both the buying and selling rates decreased by N10 compared to the previous trading rates, depicting an appreciation on the part of the naira.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, 2nd April, 2026, was N1,400 and N1,410 per dollar for buying and selling rate respectively.

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