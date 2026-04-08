The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,386.6573 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Tuesday, 7th April, 2026.

According to the data on the CBN’s official platform, the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,386.6573 per dollar and closed at N1,389 per dollar.

Comparing this rate with that of Thursday, 2nd April 2026 – the last official trading day before the federal government-declared holidays for Easter celebrations – when the Nigerian currency traded at N1,380.7942, the Nigerian currency shows a depreciation of at least N5.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate for both the buying and selling rates remained the same as that of the previous trading rate on Thursday, 2nd April, 2026.

According to Aboki FXthe Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Tuesday, 7th April, 2026, was N1,400 and N1,410 per dollar for buying and selling rate respectively.

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