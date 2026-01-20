The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a cautious note on Monday, closing marginally lower as gains in banking stocks helped cushion losses recorded in other sectors.

The All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) slipped slightly by 0.01 per cent to 166,112.50 points, while market capitalisation declined by N10.9 billion to N106.34 trillion.

Despite the marginal dip in the benchmark index, market sentiment remained positive. A total of 44 stocks advanced against 24 decliners, reflecting a bullish market breadth.

Champion Breweries Plc topped the gainers’ chart, followed by Learn Africa Plc, NCR (Nigeria) Plc, Tripple Gee & Company Plc and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc. On the losers’ side, Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc, HM Capital Limited, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc and Union Diagnostics and Clinical Services Plc recorded the sharpest declines.

Sectoral performance was mixed at the close of trading. The NGX Banking Index led the gainers, rising by 0.28 per cent, supported by renewed interest in banking stocks. The Oil and Gas index also ended in positive territory with a modest 0.06 per cent gain. In contrast, the Consumer Goods index led the laggards, shedding 0.47 per cent, while the Insurance index declined by 0.06 per cent. The Commodity and Industrial indices closed largely flat.

Trading activity showed increased investor participation, with total volume traded rising by 16.62 per cent to 629.6 million shares. The number of deals also increased by 20.48 per cent to 57,858 transactions. However, the total value of trades fell by 11.74 per cent to N14.75 billion, indicating that activity was concentrated in relatively lower-priced stocks.

Analysts believe the session reflected cautious optimism, as investors selectively accumulated stocks with attractive valuations while engaging in mild profit-taking ahead of further corporate earnings releases.

