The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has called on citizens in the state to declare their income and pay tax promptly as the government will have the financial power to execute meaningful projects that will benefit the people of the state.

The Chairman of KGIRS, Sule Salihu Enehe stated this in Lokoja on Thursday while addressing journalists on the need for prompt payment of taxes to enable the government to provide the needed infrastructure for the people of the state.

He noted that payment of tax promptly and as at when due will encourage the state governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo to provide quality education, health, road, water and other projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He called on taxpayers who are yet to perform their constitutional obligations of tax payment to do in the interest of the development of the state.

“The zone 8 roundabout – Barrack – Zango – GYB junction road and zone 8 roundabout – CBN – High Court road, payment of WAEC, JAMB, BECEL for students of public schools in Kogi state are the commitment of the state government to show what your tax can do for you.

“If we are committed to the payment of our taxes as at when due, the government will also utilise the tax to provide more laudable projects for us” he said.

The Chairman who warned illegal revenue collectors to desist, stressed that whoever is caught indulging in such criminal activities in any name would face the full wrath of the law.

“It is an offence against the state to collect revenue meant for the government. KGIRS is the only constitutionally recognized body saddled with the responsibility of collecting tax and revenue for the Kogi state government.

“Therefore no associations or unions are allowed to collect revenue. Whoever is apprehended doing so will be prosecuted according to the law. Some people are facing prosecution right now in the law court for violating the law” he stated.

by Yekini Jimoh