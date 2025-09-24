Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced an upward review of allowances and welfare packages for traditional rulers in the state, effective October 1, 2025, with the introduction of personal assistants and health insurance coverage for royal fathers and their wives.

Speaking on Tuesday during the swearing-in of the Paramount Ruler of Abak Local Government Area, Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia, as the new Chairman of the State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Governor Eno stressed that peace and unity remain vital to attracting development and investment into the state.

“We treasure the role you play, especially at the grassroots level, and we want to show in practical terms that we care,” the Governor said, highlighting government interventions in official vehicles, healthcare, stipends, and other allowances.

He urged royal fathers to maintain harmonious relations with local government chairmen, emphasising that council bosses are constitutionally recognised as chief executives of their areas.

“There must be mutual respect. Our paramount rulers should not interfere with the statutory roles of local government chairmen, especially in matters relating to oil, gas, and investment negotiations,” he cautioned.

Governor Eno appealed to traditional rulers to support his administration’s drive for peace, noting that a divided front could discourage potential investors.

“Let us not have a divide-and-rule approach, because what that does is scare away investors,” he warned.

He, however, lauded the immediate past Chairman of the Council, Odidem Etim Edet, for his service, and congratulated the new Chairman and other newly recognised traditional rulers presented with certificates, commending the President-General of the Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, for his leadership and role in sustaining peace in the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, described Governor Eno as a leader who has redefined the status of the traditional institution through dignity, respect, and enhanced welfare.

In his remarks, Ntenyin Etuk thanked the Governor for prioritising the welfare of monarchs and urged the new chairman to sustain the legacy of peace and unity. Odidem Etim Edet, in his farewell, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve and pledged continuous support to the government.

