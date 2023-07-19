The Labour Party (LP) has described the consequence of fuel subsidy removal without interventions to cushion the impact on Nigerians across all divide as a foretaste of the suffering the All Progressives Congress will mete out on Nigerians.

The Party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh said Nigerians do not deserve this treatment from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The statement reads: “The Labour Party has said that the latest adjustment in the petroleum Pump Price is just the beginning of hard times Nigerians will be facing under the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

“Recall that we had earlier warned that the bourgeoisie government in place can only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the proletariat. You offer a paltry N8000 to a family of Five and extract all they have laboured for through obnoxious policies.

“Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government. The Labour Party condemns the attitude of the government to its people. This is even coming at a time when the Nigerian currency has continued to devalue under the watch of this government.

“We are however optimistic that Nigeria will overcome the Taskmaster of our time,” Info said in the statement.

