Mozambique's Maputo port, the country's largest, handled a record 32 million ‍metric tons ‍of cargo in 2025, driven by expanded capacity ​and higher freight rail volumes, the harbour’s operator said on ⁠Tuesday.

The port, which handles bulk shipments of minerals such ⁠as chrome, iron ‌ore and coal as well as agricultural commodities, saw volumes rise from 30.9 million metric ⁠tons in 2024, the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) said in a statement. That figure was the previous record.

Cargo through Maputo has climbed 52% from 21 ⁠million metric tons in 2019, ​official data show, underscoring its growing role as a regional logistics hub.

The ‍increase reflects capacity upgrades and improved rail links, as well as ​logistical bottlenecks in neighbouring South Africa that diverted some cargo to Mozambique. Rising mineral output in Zimbabwe also contributed to the gains.

Rail volumes into Maputo rose to 11.7 million metric tons in 2025 from 9.7 million the previous year, MPDC said.

Maputo port is operated under a concession by a partnership between state-owned Mozambican Railway Company ⁠and Portus Indico, a consortium formed ‌by South Africa's Grindrod, Dubai-based DP World and local firm Gestores.

The concession, granted in 2003, was extended ‌last ⁠year to 2058 and includes plans to expand capacity further.