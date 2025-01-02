United States-based aircraft manufacturing giant, Boeing has delivered about 40 brand new aircraft, including the B737MAX into Africa in the last six years, according to Boeing’s Vice President, Commercial Sales for Africa, Mr Anbessie Yitbarek.

The company has also cleared the air on the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on behalf of the Federal Government.

Yitbarek in a media chat said that over half of the 40 aircraft delivered into the continent in the past six years, were the B737-MAX jets which are being flown by the continent’s airlines.

Yitbarek, who revealed that no fewer than 55 of the continent’s airlines operate a member of the B737 family, hinted that Arik Air had placed orders for eight B737 MAX 8s in 2016 and two B787-9 Dreamliners in 2017 to modernise its fleet, while in 2018, Air Peace ordered for 10 B737 MAX 8s to expand its network

While describing Green Africa Airways’ commitment for placing orders for up to 100 B737 MAX 8s as a landmark and the largest airplane deal by an African airline, Yitbarek however was unsure if these orders were still active.

His words: “In the last six years, we have delivered almost 40 new airplanes into Africa; more than half of these were B737 MAX jets, which offer the best per-seat economics in its class, as well as improved environmental performance and passenger comfort.

“It reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared to the airplanes it replaces and has a 50 per cent smaller noise footprint. In Nigeria, Arik Air placed orders for eight B737 MAX 8s in 2016 and two B787-9 Dreamliners in 2017 to modernise its fleet. In 2018, Air Peace ordered 10 B737 MAX 8s to expand its network, while Green Africa Airways made a landmark commitment for up to 100 B737 MAX 8s, the largest airplane deal by an African airline.”

Talking on the recently signed MoU with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Yitbarek, said that the deal was to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Describing Nigeria as Africa’s largest economy that equally plays a vital role in the continent’s economic well-being, he however noted that in order for Nigeria to fully reach its potential, the country must possess greater connectivity with the rest of Africa and the world.

While insisting that the MoU would enhance operational efficiency and help position Nigerian airlines for growth in the global aviation market.

He emphasised that the MoU also included key components like supporting the acquisition and leasing of more airplanes for Nigerian carriers, specialist training of staff and leaders to provide consultation to expand airport capabilities and supporting the development of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for the country.

Yitbarek, however, regretted the adverse effect the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has had on its delivery plans, coming after the exit from Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the war had disrupted supply chains across all industries, including Boeing Company, but assured that the airline had taken significant steps to mitigate these impacts.

“We are working closely with our suppliers, investing in workforce development, and leveraging advanced manufacturing processes to ensure we deliver high-quality aircraft as efficiently as possible.

“While these challenges have created some short-term impacts, our long-term outlook remains strong. We continue to see robust demand for our commercial airplanes and defense solutions, which supports our forecasted revenue and activities. Our focus is on driving stability in production while not compromising on quality and safety,” he said. He also expressed a brighter future for Boeing in Africa.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).