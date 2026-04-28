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West Africa-focused independent oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil posted an 87% slump in annual profit on Tuesday, partly due to lower production, while delayed payments from the Ghana government continued to weigh on its finances.
The heavily indebted company had launched a capital overhaul after declining production and overdue payments from the Government of Ghana squeezed cash flow, while selling non-core assets to streamline its operations around West Africa and steady the business.
The company now expects production to be at the higher end of the previously announced 34 kboepd-42 kboepd range, including about 6 kboepd of gas.
The London-listed oil producer said production averaged 40.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) in 2025, lower than 51.5 kboepd a year earlier, and added that production averaged 43.4 kboepd during the first quarter of 2026.
The London-listed company's profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2025, came in at $7 million, compared with $55 million reported a year earlier.