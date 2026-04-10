Kia South Africa has entered the local bakkie segment with the launch of the new Tasman, marking a significant expansion of its product line-up in one of the country’s most competitive vehicle categories.

The Tasman has been developed as a purpose-built double cab, rather than adapted from an existing platform, and is aimed at both work and lifestyle users in the South African market.

Power comes from a 2.2L turbodiesel engine producing 154 kW and 440 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is built on a ladder-frame chassis with double wishbone front suspension and a rigid rear axle with leaf springs.

In terms of capability, the Tasman offers up to 252 mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 800 mm. Approach, departure and breakover angles are rated at up to 32.2°, 26.2° and 25.8°, respectively. The vehicle also features selectable drive modes and terrain settings, along with systems such as an electronic rear differential lock and downhill brake control.

Load and towing capacity are positioned in line with segment expectations. The Tasman has a gross vehicle mass of 3,250 kg and a gross combined mass of 6,200 kg, with a payload exceeding one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kg.

Inside, the model features a digital display layout that includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screen, alongside a separate climate control interface. Driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking.

The local range includes LX, SX and X-Pro derivatives, with both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, as well as “Colour Coded” variants offering additional exterior refinement.

The Tasman goes on sale in South Africa on 9 April 2026, with pricing starting at R679,995 and reaching R999,995 for the flagship X-Pro 4x4.

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