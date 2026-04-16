Geely Auto has introduced the E2, a compact electric hatchback, to the South African market as part of its broader electrification strategy.

The model is positioned in the entry-level electric vehicle segment and will be offered locally in two specification grades, Aspire and Apex.

According to Jateen Daya, head of product at Geely Auto South Africa, the E2 is aimed at urban mobility, combining compact dimensions with electric range, connectivity and safety features.

The E2 is built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, with dimensions measuring 4,135mm in length, 1,805mm in width and a wheelbase of 2,650mm. The architecture allows for a flat cabin floor and improved interior space.

Inside, the vehicle features a digital cabin layout, including a 14.6-inch infotainment screen and an 8.8-inch instrument display. Storage capacity includes a 375-litre boot, expandable to 1,320 litres, as well as a 70-litre front trunk.

Power is delivered through an electric motor producing 85kW and 150Nm of torque, driving the rear wheels. The E2 is equipped with a 39.4kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, offering a claimed range of up to 325km on the WLTP cycle.

Charging options include AC charging, which takes approximately 6.5 hours from 10% to 100%, and DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in around 25 minutes, with a maximum charging rate of 70kW.

The vehicle also supports Vehicle-to-Load functionality, enabling it to power external devices.

Connectivity features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and 4G integration. Higher-spec models add additional features such as a 360-degree camera system.

Safety features across the range include anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, traction control, six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring. The Apex derivative adds advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The E2 range is priced from R339,900 for the Aspire model, while the Apex variant is priced at R389,900.

Geely currently operates 32 dealerships in South Africa and plans to expand its network to 40 by the end of 2026.

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