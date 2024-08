NAIROBI: Kenya's central bank Governor Kamau Thugge said on Wednesday that the bank expected the Kenyan economy would grow 5.5% in 2025.

The projection by the central bank governor comes a day after the bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, the first rate cut in about four years. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)