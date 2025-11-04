Saudi Arabia and Kenya have jointly urged countries worldwide to take part in the Global Network of Artificial Intelligence Capacity-Building Centers, an initiative endorsed by the United Nations under the Global Digital Compact.

The initiative aims to strengthen international cooperation, promote responsible innovation, and expand access to AI education and skills development worldwide.

The appeal was made during a high-level session in Riyadh, co-hosted by Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), with support from the UN Office of Digital and Emerging Technologies.

The meeting supported the UN Secretary-General’s report, “Innovative Voluntary Financing Options for AI Capacity-Building.”

At the event, Engineer Sami bin Abdullah Al-Muqeem, Deputy President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), stressed that international collaboration is key to ensuring AI benefits all societies.

“The high-level session focused on action and implementation — on building capacity, expanding education, ensuring equitable access to innovation, and embedding ethics and inclusivity across all initiatives,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, Kenya, China, Trinidad and Tobago, India, and Kazakhstan announced their commitment to join the network through national AI centers, inviting other UN member states to participate.

The initiative also received strong backing from the private sector and academia, with WorldQuant University, Cisco, and Oracle expressing readiness to support training and skills programs across governments, universities, small and medium-sized enterprises, and civil society.

Several academic and research institutions signaled their intent to join the network, including Fudan University’s Innovative Global AI Governance Center (China), the African Institute for Capacity Development (Kenya), the Indian Institute of Technology (India), the International Center for AI (Kazakhstan), the AI Innovation Center at the University of the West Indies (Caribbean), and ICAIRE.

UN officials described the emerging network as a foundation for equitable access to AI tools and knowledge. Amandeep Singh, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies, urged member states to establish centers that promote collaboration and knowledge sharing, highlighting that the initiative operates with UN support.

Kenya’s UN Special Envoy on Technology, Ambassador Philip Thigo, echoed that message, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and inclusivity in the era of AI.

“It is vital for the safe and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence,” Thigo said. “We must collaborate to enhance institutional readiness and bridge the AI gap in the Global South.”

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working with all partners, with UN backing, to build capacity-building centers that empower developing nations.

The meeting in Riyadh marked a significant milestone in defining the network’s operational framework and governance model. Its official charter is expected to be adopted at the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026.

