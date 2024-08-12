President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has asserted that food inflation in Nigeria is on the decline, citing significant reductions in the prices of essential food items such as yam and tomatoes.

In a post shared on X, Onanuga highlighted the drop in food prices, particularly in Lagos markets.

“Food inflation is coming down as prices of yam, tomatoes decline massively,” he wrote.

He referenced a report indicating that a big basket of tomatoes at the Ketu market, which was previously sold at an average of N150,000 a few months ago, is now available for about N55,000 to N60,000.

Additionally, he noted that a large basket of habanero pepper (commonly known as rodo) has decreased in price from N55,000 to an average of N25,000.

