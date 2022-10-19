Egypt - Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has mulled over potential cooperation opportunities with Finland’s Nokia Corporation in implementing the ministry’s digital transformation strategy in the mining, oil, and natural gas industries, according to a statement by the petroleum ministry on October 17th.

This move would help accelerate the digital transformation process in the oil and gas sector by benefiting from the state-of-the-art solutions and technologies provided by Nokia.

During his meeting with the Finnish Ambassador to Cairo Pekka Kosonen and officials of Nokia Egypt, Egyptian petroleum minister Tarek El-Molla stressed the importance of the digital transformation strategy being carried out in the oil and gas sector since 2016, in collaboration with a number of global technology companies.

The oil and gas sector in Egypt is looking forward to initiating cooperation with Nokia, El-Molla remarked, praising the solutions provided by the Finnish corporation in the sector.

For his part, Kosonen highlighted the importance of the technological solutions offered by Nokia for being compatible with the global environmental standards, which comes in line with Finland’s vision to keep the environment clean.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).