Following the withdrawal from the #EndBadGovernance protest by members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, business activities have fully resumed in some parts of the Benin metropolis.

Nigerian Tribune, which monitored the activities on Monday in Benin City, reported that financial institutions and some state and federal government establishments were still under lock and key.

Residents were seen taking advantage of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at various banks for financial transactions.

Some filling stations, such as the NNPC mega station along Sapele Road and those owned by major marketers in Akpakpava, Sokponba, Airport, Ekehuan, and Sapele Roads, among others, did not open for business activities.

Commercial activities at adjacent roads and streets to Kings Square, like Oba Market, Lagos Street, Mission Road, Forestry Road, Akpakpava Road, and Ibiwe, all witnessed a large turnout of traders.

The same was observed at Sapele Road, Sokponba Road, Airport Road, Yanga Fish Market, and Ekehuan Road, among others.

A visit to Oregbeni Market in Ikpoba Hill in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State also saw a large turnout of market men and women attending to customers.

A trader, Mr Mutari Abdullahi, a popcorn seller at the Oregbeni Market, said he was very happy that normalcy was gradually returning to the state.

Abdullahi noted that during the protest, his savings had been exhausted, and with the reopening of the market, he was hopeful of making some money from his sales.

He appealed to those spearheading the protest to rethink and call it off, adding that dialogue remains the best way to resolve conflicts. He opined that, while the protest has been peaceful, ending it would be better.

Another trader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed happiness that business activities were gradually returning to the state after four days of protest.

The trader, who deals in second-hand clothing, pleaded with the federal government to heed the demands of the protesters.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).