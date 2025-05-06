Concentrix Corporation, a global technology and services leader, has announced a significant expansion in South Africa, including upgraded site facilities.

The company’s growth reflects its dedication to innovation, employee well-being, and global ESG goals. This includes building resilient communities and supporting impactful causes that resonate with employees.



Across its global operations, the company actively engages in projects that bolster local communities and biodiversity. Through innovative programmes, employees can contribute their voice, time, and resources to causes they are passionate about, collaborating with non-profits and organisations to make a difference.



Following the company’s recent rebrand - which reinforces Concentrix people-centered approach - they have upgraded their sites in Paramount Place Claremont, The Helix Cape Town, and Westway Durban.

Introducing workspaces designed to foster collaboration and employee wellness, these enhanced office spaces feature modern technology, eco-friendly workspaces, and facilities aimed at creating an inspiring and inclusive work environment.

“Our expansion is not just about operational growth; we believe it’s about creating opportunities and making a positive impact,” said Jason Lock, managing director of South Africa.

“With these site enhancements we aim to provide employees with a world-class workspace while reinforcing our commitment to the local communities we serve.”

The Concentrix expansion in South Africa has also opened new career opportunities for hundreds of South Africans. Commenting on this exciting development, Lock added: “We’re proud to contribute to local job creation and offer exciting career opportunities. Our operations are growing, and we are eager to welcome talented individuals who can help drive our shared vision.”

