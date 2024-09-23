The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed its full support for the Bakassi Deep Seaport Integrated Project, a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at transforming Nigeria’s maritime sector and boosting the nation’s economy.

According to a statement released by the minister’s spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, the endorsement was made by the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, during a stakeholders’ engagement organized by the Cross River State Government in Calabar on September 19, 2024.

In his goodwill message, Oyetola, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, emphasised the strategic importance of the Bakassi Deep Seaport, noting that it is poised to be Nigeria’s first agro-value chain-based deep seaport.

The project, which includes a 217-kilometre superhighway serving as the evacuation corridor to northern Nigeria, the statement noted, is expected to facilitate the export of key agricultural products such as rubber, timber, cocoa, palm oil, and livestock. This, according to the Minister, would enhance Nigeria’s competitive edge in the global market while significantly boosting foreign exchange earnings.

“The Bakassi Deep Seaport is not just an infrastructure project; it is a symbol of our commitment to sustainable practices and economic diversification,” Oyetola stated.

He praised the Cross River State Government’s adoption of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which he described as a sustainable approach to funding, managing, and enhancing maritime infrastructure.

This model, he noted, would ensure the port’s competitiveness and attractiveness to both local and international stakeholders from the onset.

The Minister further highlighted the alignment of the project with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The establishment of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, he explained, is a strategic move to tap into the vast opportunities within Nigeria’s maritime sector and to support indigenous businesses in bridging infrastructural gaps.

Oyetola expressed confidence that the Bakassi Deep Seaport will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s socio-economic development through job creation, trade facilitation, and increased revenue generation. He urged all stakeholders to seize the opportunities presented by the project and to continue supporting the growth of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

As Nigeria continues to modernise its ports and deliver new ones, the Bakassi Deep Seaport stands out as a pivotal project that could position the nation as a leading maritime power. The Federal Government’s endorsement is a clear signal of its commitment to the success of this ambitious initiative, which is expected to drive the nation towards greater prosperity.

The Government and people of Cross River State have been commended for their vision and determination to see this project through. The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy stands ready to support the successful realisation of the Bakassi Deep Seaport, a project that promises to be a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime future.

