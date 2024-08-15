The forum of Ganduje’s regime appointees, operating under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated food items to vulnerable individuals in Kano as part of their efforts to assist the less privileged amid the current economic downturn.

During the distribution of the palliatives, Dr. Ahmad Kofar Wambai, former Managing Director of the Water Board in Kano, stated that over two thousand vulnerable households would benefit from the gesture.

The donated items include 5kg of rice, which was procured by Abba Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Dr Wambai explained that the aim of the gesture is to alleviate the suffering of the people, especially given the current economic hardships.

He emphasised that the distribution will be carried out without regard to party affiliation.

Dr Wambai also asserted that APC is the only party capable of addressing the country’s challenges and urged the general populace to continue supporting President Tinubu’s administration to advance the nation to greater heights.

