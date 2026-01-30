Riyadh – Knowledge Economic City has secured Shariah-compliant financing of SAR 150 million from Banque Saudi Fransi to support the execution of infrastructure works for the Islamic World District project— IWD area.

The four-loan is guaranteed by land mortgage and promissory notes, according to a bourse filing.

Earlier this month, Knowledge Economic City and ASTRA Construction Company rolled out a SAR 32.48 million agreement for the execution of buildings related to the Riyadh Schools Complex.

Banque Saudi Fransi recently disclosed its financial results for 2025, recording net profit attributable to shareholders valued at SAR 5.35 billion, higher by 17.80% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 4.54 billion.

